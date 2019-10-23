WATCH: Virgil van Dijk shows he’s a true all-rounder with world class training strike

Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the world right now, but the Liverpool star also strikes a mean free-kick.

Watch this video clip below as the Netherlands international shows he could also be a pretty reliable goal-scorer for the Reds if they stuck him on set pieces!

Virgil van Dijk in training. He is such a fantastic free kick taker. Is there anything he cannot do? ?? pic.twitter.com/S4Hx8BEjoa — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 22, 2019

In fairness, Liverpool have other quality options for that, with Trent Alexander-Arnold probably first choice at the moment.

Van Dijk, however, truly is a world class all-rounder and LFC fans would love to see him produce one of these in a game!