Video: 14-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko’s record-breaking goal for Dortmund vs Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund sensation Youssoufa Moukoko has made history today by becoming the youngest player ever to score in the UEFA Youth League.

In the ninth minute of today’s UEFA Youth League clash, Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko became the competitions youngest ever scored – at 14 years old.

The youngster showed off fantastic dribbling to take the ball past his defender and fire a lovely finish into the back of the net, despite being crowded by three Inter players.

Moukoko’s inspired strike wasn’t enough to lead his side to victory, Inter Milan came back to win the clash 4-1.

Take a look at the forward’s record-breaking strike below:

Moukoko is already a two-time winner of the Bundesliga Under-17s title, the forward has also been named as the German youth league’s top scorer on two occasions.

Moukoko looks like a serious prospect for the future, what better place to be than Dortmund.