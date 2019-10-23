Menu

Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gives Liverpool lead with superb strike

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fired Liverpool into the lead against Genk less than two minutes into tonight’s Champions League tie, take a look at the stunner here.

Fabinho played the ball into Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the England international showed that his confidence is definitely back after his heartbreaking injury by looking up and drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

BT Sport also added that this is the 26-year-old’s first Champions League match in 18 months, we can’t imagine just how Ox feels right now.

Take a look at the Ox’s opener below:

Lovely strike.

It’s great to see Oxlade-Chamberlain getting back to his best, he was certainly playing the best football of his career before his lengthy injury.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Fabinho Genk Jurgen Klopp