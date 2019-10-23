Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fired Liverpool into the lead against Genk less than two minutes into tonight’s Champions League tie, take a look at the stunner here.

Fabinho played the ball into Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the England international showed that his confidence is definitely back after his heartbreaking injury by looking up and drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

BT Sport also added that this is the 26-year-old’s first Champions League match in 18 months, we can’t imagine just how Ox feels right now.

Take a look at the Ox’s opener below:

It took less than two minutes for Liverpool to lead in Belgium! What a moment for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on his first Champions League game for 18 months ? Great hit! pic.twitter.com/EIWf4ydv9c — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2019

Lovely strike.

It’s great to see Oxlade-Chamberlain getting back to his best, he was certainly playing the best football of his career before his lengthy injury.