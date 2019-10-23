Menu

Video: Cameras capture Tammy Abraham’s astonished reaction after Michy Batshuayi horror miss

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Thankfully for Michy Batshuayi he managed to rescue his reputation with the Chelsea fans with a late winner against Ajax tonight. Before he struck late on, it looked like the night would be remembered for a horrible miss earlier in the game.

To make it worse for the Belgian, the cameras panned to the bench and caught Tammy Abraham’s reaction to the awful effort:

Unfortunately it’s not totally clear what he says in reaction, but it’s pretty clear to see that he’s a bit astonished by the Belgian’s effort. Given his recent form, you can pretty much guarantee that Abraham would’ve stuck that one away.

READ MORE: “Sell him please”: These Chelsea fans want striker sold after this horrendous miss vs Ajax

More Stories Michy Batshuayi Tammy Abraham