Thankfully for Michy Batshuayi he managed to rescue his reputation with the Chelsea fans with a late winner against Ajax tonight. Before he struck late on, it looked like the night would be remembered for a horrible miss earlier in the game.

To make it worse for the Belgian, the cameras panned to the bench and caught Tammy Abraham’s reaction to the awful effort:

Tammy Abraham: “Where’s that Lampard guy? Can you see what Batshuayi missed?” pic.twitter.com/TIEjQBEKbM — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) October 23, 2019

Unfortunately it’s not totally clear what he says in reaction, but it’s pretty clear to see that he’s a bit astonished by the Belgian’s effort. Given his recent form, you can pretty much guarantee that Abraham would’ve stuck that one away.