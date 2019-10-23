Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori showed a different dimension to his game against Ajax tonight, the ace sent star Hakim Ziyech for a hotdog with a stunning turn.
Fikayo Tomori showed that he can stay calm under pressure during Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Ajax this evening, the centre-back stayed composed and sent Hakim Ziyech spinning to the floor after a lovely turn.
Tomori is continuing to show that he’s got even more strings to his bow in recent weeks. Props to Frank Lampard for making the ace an established first-teamer since becoming boss.
Take a look at the youngster’s impressive turn below, courtesy of BT Sport:
My CB ? #CFC #ChampionsLeague Tomori pic.twitter.com/Z0Y1CrHuZI
— ayubhldn (@AyubHas55825166) October 23, 2019
Here’s how some Chelsea fans reacted to the lovely turn:
Tomori just ended a career
— Lump Of CFC (@LumpOfCFC) October 23, 2019
Tomori just sent Ziyech back to Morocco
— The Blues (@TheBlues___) October 23, 2019
Tomori breaking ankles like an offensive player. Really did Ziyech dirty there
— Yaw Adjei-Mintah (@YawMintYM) October 23, 2019
Tomori you can’t do Ziyech like that man..
— • (@Chelsea_Related) October 23, 2019
Tomori just ended Ziyech's career. Stone cold.
— … (@TheChelseaWay) October 23, 2019
Tomori basically told Ziyech to sit his ass down. #AJACHE
— ? (@i_mtt) October 23, 2019
Tomori did Ziyech dirty. Made him kiss the ground. Why he gotta do my man like that ?? #AJACHE
— Jumat (@stewgotbars) October 23, 2019
Not many centre-backs can move like that.