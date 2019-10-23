Menu

Video: Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori ‘ends Ziyech’s career’ with silky turn vs Ajax

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori showed a different dimension to his game against Ajax tonight, the ace sent star Hakim Ziyech for a hotdog with a stunning turn.

Fikayo Tomori showed that he can stay calm under pressure during Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Ajax this evening, the centre-back stayed composed and sent Hakim Ziyech spinning to the floor after a lovely turn.

Tomori is continuing to show that he’s got even more strings to his bow in recent weeks. Props to Frank Lampard for making the ace an established first-teamer since becoming boss.

Take a look at the youngster’s impressive turn below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Here’s how some Chelsea fans reacted to the lovely turn:

Not many centre-backs can move like that.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Fikayo Tomori Hakim Ziyech