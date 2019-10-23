Video: Dries Mertens pulls out bizarre celebration after reaching huge milestone for Napoli

Napoli ace Dries Mertens entered the club’s history books on Wednesday but it’s his hilariously weird celebration which had everyone talking.

The Belgian forward scored his 115th goal for the Italian giants in their clash with RB Salzburg in the Champions League in midweek, with Corriere dello Sport noting that now moves him level with the great Diego Maradona.

Only Marek Hamsik sits above them both with 121 goals, and few will doubt Mertens’ ability to surpass that before he moves on from Naples.

However, while that should have been the main talking point after his goal, he managed to make it all about his celebration and as seen in the video below, it’s easy to see why.

We’re not quite sure what the story is behind this one, but he has history of pulling out some random and odd celebrations. This one can certainly be added to that category…