Video: Jody Morris rolls back the years with yellow card and fantastically petulant response

Chelsea used to be the best place to go to find examples of “small man syndrome” when Jody Morris and Dennis Wise were at the club. They might’ve been small in stature but were as scrappy as they come.

Morris was a fantastic player but also had the reputation for picking up the odd booking here and there. If anybody thought those days were over after he retired, the referee decided tonight that he deserved to go into the book one more time.

It looks like he must have said something out of order, but the response is brilliantly petulant:

The way he just sits there refusing to make any sort of eye contact with the ref is right out of the playbook of a child trying to wind up a furious parent. It does a great job of making the ref look stupid.