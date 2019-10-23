Menu

Video: Jorginho’s strange way of celebrating Batshuayi’s winner for Chelsea

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was arguably the most excited Blues star after Michy Batshuayi’s late winner against Ajax, Batman might be feeling a bit sore tomorrow.

Chelsea were understandably over the moon after Michy Batshuayi’s late winner for the Blues in tonight’s Champions League clash against Ajax.

Midfielder Jorginho certainly looked as though he enjoyed the forward’s winner the most as he appeared to grab the Belgian’s private area with a strong claw.

Take a look at the Italian’s bizarre celebration below:

This isn’t exactly the traditional way of celebrating.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Jorginho Michy Batshuayi