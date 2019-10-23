Video: Jorginho’s strange way of celebrating Batshuayi’s winner for Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was arguably the most excited Blues star after Michy Batshuayi’s late winner against Ajax, Batman might be feeling a bit sore tomorrow.

Chelsea were understandably over the moon after Michy Batshuayi’s late winner for the Blues in tonight’s Champions League clash against Ajax.

Midfielder Jorginho certainly looked as though he enjoyed the forward’s winner the most as he appeared to grab the Belgian’s private area with a strong claw.

Take a look at the Italian’s bizarre celebration below:

Jorginho enjoyed that Batshuayi finish a little too much #CFC pic.twitter.com/zslUwq5yaT — ~•Declan•~ (@Decbo_CPFC) October 23, 2019

This isn’t exactly the traditional way of celebrating.