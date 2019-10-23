Video: Marcel Sabitzer hits one of the sweetest half-volleys you’ll see for RB Leipzig vs Zenit

RB Leipzig were in action against Zenit in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and Marcel Sabitzer marked it with a beauty.

The Bundesliga outfit sat in third place in Group E ahead of kick-off, behind both Napoli and Liverpool in what looks likely to be a tight group.

After falling behind, they launched a crucial comeback to take the lead against Zenit, and a win would certainly pile the pressure on their rivals who are in action later in the night.

However, Sabitzer deserves his moment for this absolute stunner of a goal, as he produced a world-class finish to put his side ahead.

As seen in the video below, the technique, timing and accuracy is second to none, as he finds the top corner with a wonderful effort that curls back in towards the goal and gives the goalkeeper absolutely no chance.

He won’t hit another one quite as sweet as this no doubt, and it has unsurprisingly gone viral. Take a bow, Marcel…

Marcel Sabitzer hits an absolute BEAUTY on the half-volley! ? It's doesn't get more top corner than that! Wait for that reverse angle ? pic.twitter.com/UnpPK5zhVt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2019