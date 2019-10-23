Video: Priceless celebration as Insigne manhandles Ancelotti as Napoli win thriller

Napoli secured a sensational win over RB Salzburg on Wednesday night in their Champions League clash, securing a 3-2 victory in a thriller of an encounter.

Dries Mertens twice gave the visitors the lead as he surpassed Diego Maradona in Napoli’s all-time top goalscorers list, but the Partenopei were pegged back by goals from Erling Haaland.

The second of which looked set to take the wind out of Napoli’s push for a win and in turn secure a share of the spoils for the home side in the 72nd minute, but the Italian giants went down the other end and immediately restored their lead.

This time it was Lorenzo Insigne who applied the finishing touch, and that sparked scenes of celebrations from the Napoli ace as he raced over straight to Carlo Ancelotti.

As seen in the video below, he grabbed his coach and celebrated wildly as the rest of the squad and coaching staff got involved, and while Ancelotti did look terrified at one stage, you could see the emotion pour out of him too as he joined in the joyous moment.

Importantly for Napoli, they were able to hold on this time and so the win keeps them top of Group E with seven points from their opening three games, with Liverpool in second place with six points.