Roberto Firmino was a superb save away from having the ‘assist of the century’ on his resume, take a look at his insane rabona pass to Sadio Mane vs Genk here.

In the 24th minute of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Genk, Roberto Firmino showed off his Brazilian flair once again with an inch-perfect rabona pass to Sadio Mane.

Mane’s shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, Firmino was that close to producing one of the best assists ever.

Take a look at the piece of magic that was close to being the ‘assist of the century’:

This would have been the assist of the century. Firmino is something else. pic.twitter.com/iXIJVZy5tC — 9 (@EnRouteAnfield) October 23, 2019

Firmino has performed stunning passes like this countless time already this season. The confidence the forward plays with is unbelievable.

How can you not rate him as one of the top five strikers in the Premier League when he’s capable of things like this.