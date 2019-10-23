Sadio Mane produced a lovely finish after an inch-perfect Mohamed Salah pass to make it 3-0 to Liverpool in their clash with Genk, take a look at the superb goal below.

In the 76th minute of this evening’s Champions League tie between Liverpool and Genk, Roberto Firmino played a lovely pass into Mohamed Salah and the Egyptian star placed an inch-perfect through ball into Mane’s pass.

Mane produced a lovely first-time lobbed finish to lift the ball into the back of the net. This was a fine goal by the Reds.

Take a look at the Senegalese star’s goal below:

Jurgen Klopp can be extremely pleased with his side’s performance against Genk tonight.

The Reds’ front three were all firing tonight, this will be a massive confidence boost for the players as they look to run away with the league title.