Video: Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka reveals message from Wilfried Zaha

Manchester United new-boy Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed that his old Crystal Palace team-mates still keep in touch with him after his summer move to Old Trafford.

The defender has started well at United, having looked a promising young talent during his time at Selhurst Park last season.

Speaking to Joe in the video clip above, Wan-Bissaka says his old Palace team-mates, and former Man Utd star Wilfried Zaha in particular, have been giving him advice and words of encouragement since his move to the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to do better than Zaha fared in his difficult spell with MUFC as a youngster, but he’s certainly got off to a strong start.

