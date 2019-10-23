Manchester United new-boy Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed that his old Crystal Palace team-mates still keep in touch with him after his summer move to Old Trafford.

The defender has started well at United, having looked a promising young talent during his time at Selhurst Park last season.

"I still speak to Wilfried Zaha as he was at United. He's just told me to keep my head down and keep working hard."@AWBissaka talks about his start to life @ManUtd and coming through the ranks at Crystal Palace. w/ @Ellevate4 pic.twitter.com/3ltf5hbiXO — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 23, 2019

Speaking to Joe in the video clip above, Wan-Bissaka says his old Palace team-mates, and former Man Utd star Wilfried Zaha in particular, have been giving him advice and words of encouragement since his move to the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to do better than Zaha fared in his difficult spell with MUFC as a youngster, but he’s certainly got off to a strong start.