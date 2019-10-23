Tottenham star Dele Alli has said that his teammates are backing manager Mauricio Pochettino despite their recent results.

Spurs have had some pretty disappointing results in the past month or so which has resulted in them currently being seventh in the Premier League table and out of the Carabao Cup. However, the North London outfit brought their Champions League campaign back on track by thrashing Red Star Belgrade 5-0 thanks to goals from Harry Kane (2), Son Heung-min (2) and Erik Lamela.

Given the kind of results Tottenham had recently, there had to be some pressure on Pochettino. However, Alli said that the Argentine has the trust of his players. As quoted by Sky Sports, the 23-year-old said: “A lot of us would not be where we are now if it was not for him. All we can do is thank him. We have always trusted him 100 per cent and we are going to keep doing that. We are a team. When things are not going our way it is easy for people to try and get at the manager but we need to look at ourselves as players. We are doing that and we are going to keep working hard.”

Tottenham owe a great deal to Pochettino for all the work that he has done in the past few years and given the kind of players they have, there’s every chance of the club producing better results as the season progresses. After their win, Spurs are currently second in their group behind Bayern Munich.

Pochettino’s side next travel to Anfield for what will be a tough fixture against Liverpool on Sunday.