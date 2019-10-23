Manchester United may have the advantage over rivals Liverpool in the pursuit of the transfer of RB Leipzig straighter Timo Werner.

The Germany international has been a prolific scorer and impressive performer in the Bundesliga in recent times, and it would not be surprising to see him move to a big club in the near future.

Both United and Liverpool have perhaps been linked most strongly with Werner in recent times, but in an old interview the 23-year-old suggested he would pick a move to Old Trafford over a move to Anfield.

“Yes, playing in the Premier League is a dream for me,” he told FourFourTwo a few years ago.

“I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs. But probably not in the next few years – later, when my English is a little bit better! I’m very comfortable at RB Leipzig, though.

“Manchester United and Liverpool were the teams I watched quite a lot in England. They were the two that I’m a little bit a fan of, because they have so much history. When Alex Ferguson was the coach, United won everything and were outstanding.

“In Liverpool it’s also their stadium and the atmosphere. But when I have to decide, I’m more Manchester United than Liverpool.”

Reports recently claimed Werner was already considering an offer to move to United, and they probably need a striker more than LFC do right now anyway.