Zidane speaks out on Hazard’s Real Madrid form after embarrassing miss against Galatasaray

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has defended summer signing Eden Hazard after he drew yet another blank in the Champions League on Tuesday.

As per Metro Sport, Hazard arrived at Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea for £150 million during the summer transfer window, after seven successful years at Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately for the Belgian, he has been unable to hit the ground running at Madrid this season, with only one goal to his name to date from seven appearances across all competitions.

The 28-year-old provided the assist for Toni Kroos to score Madrid’s winner in a European clash against Galatasaray last night, but he also squandered a golden opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet.

Zidane spoke out on Hazard’s form after the match, insisting he will bounce back from an embarrassing miss and that he is improving with each passing game.

As per Metro Sport, the Frenchman told a press conference: “It doesn’t worry me.

“He’s better and he’s going to improve more. The important thing is that he continues to have chances, because he’s going to put them in.”

Madrid’s latest victory finally ended their winless run in this year’s Champions League, after losing at Paris Saint Germain and drawing at home to Club Brugges in their opening two fixtures.

Zidane was delighted to pick up all three points at a difficult venue, as he added: “I’m delighted for the whole team because there’s been a lot of criticism, it’s not an easy place to come to and we showed good character.

“It’s important to win when you play every three days and tonight we were focused right from the off.

“We created a lot of chances after some really good moves and I would have liked to have seen us get a second and even a third because that would have meant that the opposition would have eased off in terms of their pressing.

“At 1-0 they still believed they could level things up right until the end, but we were focused from the first minute until the last. ‘We worked hard and were strong and that’s what got us the win.”