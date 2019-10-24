Arsenal’s line up to take on Vitoria in the Europa League tonight has been confirmed, with manager Unai Emery putting out an exciting team.

The Gunners lost to Sheffield United in their Premier League clash on Monday, so fans will be pleased to see some changes from that side that put in such a poor display.

However, despite exciting youngsters like Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe being involved, as well as starts for Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin, much of the focus is inevitably on Mesut Ozil’s total absence from the matchday squad.

The German playmaker has had a difficult time since Emery took over at Arsenal, and it seems bizarre that the Spanish tactician can’t even find room for him to try and impress in a lower-priority game like this one.

While Ozil has often divided fans in the past, it seems many now want to see him back as Emery struggles to win them over with his current approach.

Here’s some of the reaction to the Arsenal team tonight…

EMERY I SWEAR DOWN YEAH WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO OZIL. THIS IS RIDICULOUS https://t.co/o60KqWN1I0 — TS (@Ken_h10) October 24, 2019

Ozil not in the squad again despite training Wallah You make me laugh Emery — Ibrahim Carab (@iBraaAFC) October 24, 2019

Free ozil from Emery that bum. — 7hafsaaa (@onlyhafss) October 24, 2019

Ozil not in the squad? Emery you absolute grease ball FFS. — Mike (@MikeOllis1) October 24, 2019

What’s Emery’s beef with Ozil — B (@Big_Bomz) October 24, 2019

If ozil doesn’t start Sunday I’m officially emery out — Jake Chart (@JakeChart) October 24, 2019