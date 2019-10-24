Manager makes slightly baffling criticism of on-loan Arsenal star

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has aimed a bizarre criticism at on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The exciting young forward has had a decent start on loan at Leeds this season, having long looked a big prospect coming through at Arsenal.

However, Bielsa has not yet committed to starting him regularly and this has been met with some surprise and criticism.

Attempting to explain his thinking in terms of team selection, Bielsa took a slight dig at Nketiah for not being a complete enough player, and for not putting as much work in for the rest of the team.

As the quotes in the tweets below from Phil Hay show, it seems Bielsa is essentially accusing the Gunners ace of being too selfish, and only looking to boost his own goal tally.

Bielsa saying that Bamford runs more for the team. The distance that Nketiah covers is concentrated on scoring goals. "What I'm looking to achieve is that Eddie feels the needs of the team. If he doesn't put the metres in for both things he's going to have less chances to score." — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) October 24, 2019

Many Arsenal fans won’t be too pleased with this harsh criticism, as many of the game’s best strikers have had that single-minded element to their game.

That said, in the modern era it is increasingly expected that forwards can also get involved in tracking back and linking up play, so it could be worth Nketiah taking this on board and trying to develop his game.