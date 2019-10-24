Arsenal are currently losing 2-1 at home to Portuguese side Vitoria in the Europa League in what is looking potentially like being an embarrassing night for them.

The Gunners have not been at their best in recent times, having also lost 1-0 to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Still, this could be a new low for Arsenal if they suffer a defeat to Vitoria, with one journalist tweeting a particularly brutal and embarrassing fact about the club.

As you can see in the tweet below, Nicolas Villas states that Vitoria’s budget is only half of Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil’s annual salary.

Ouais c’est démago, nan, c’est pas fini mais le budget du @VitoriaSC1922 de Guimarães c’est la moitié du salaire annuel de Özil… — ??????? ????? (@nicolas_vilas) October 24, 2019

The German playmaker isn’t even in the squad tonight as Unai Emery continues to overlook him, but this just illustrates the gulf between these two clubs.

For now, at least, it’s not showing on the pitch, though there’s still plenty of time for AFC to turn things around at the Emirates Stadium.