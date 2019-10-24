Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin appeared to aim a thinly-veiled criticism at the way the team is playing under manager Unai Emery.

In a message that could serve as something of a warning towards the Gunners boss, Bellerin made it clear it’s in the club’s DNA to play better football than they have been doing recently.

“I think we have to keep the ball better,” he said after the Vitoria game, as quoted in the tweet below.

“That is our trademark. We want to play football…We’re Arsenal, we have a style of play, it’s in our DNA and we want to play like that.”

Hector: “I think we have to keep the ball better. That is our trademark. We want to play football…We’re Arsenal, we have a style of play, it’s in our DNA and we want to play like that.” — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) October 24, 2019

It’s fair to say that Arsenal fans are used to being entertained, with the north Londoners always one of the most stylish possession sides in Europe under Arsene Wenger, even in the darker days towards the end of his reign.

Emery has not been able to get Arsenal to produce that kind of football since he took over nearly a year and a half ago now, and he may want to take note of Bellerin’s comments here.

The defender has been with AFC for a long time now and will be well aware that the fans are only likely to warm to Emery and be patient with him if the quality of the football improves.