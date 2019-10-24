Video: Unai Emery gives blunt response to questions over Mesut Ozil’s continued Arsenal absence

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gave a pretty blunt response to questions over Mesut Ozil’s situation as he was left out of his squad once again.

The Gunners beat Vitoria 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday night, but in a much-changed team there was still no room for Mesut Ozil, even on the bench.

Unai Emery refuses to speak about @MesutOzil1088's latest @Arsenal omission ? Watch the Spaniard's full post-match press conference ? ??https://t.co/HPHgf90Aab pic.twitter.com/FpkEtGLBYm — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) October 24, 2019

Emery, however, was not particularly interested in discussing Ozil, as he simply said now was not the time to talk about the German playmaker.

“This is not the time to talk about this. He’s not in the squad and that is the decision,” Emery said.

It certainly doesn’t sound like we’ll be seeing Ozil back in the first-team any time soon…