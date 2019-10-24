Video: Arsenal fans will love Aubameyang’s reaction to Pepe’s goal vs Vitoria

Arsenal fans will absolutely love this video of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrating one of Nicolas Pepe’s goals against Vitoria tonight.

Watch below as the Gabon international struggles to contain his joy as he leaps on team-mate Sokratis Papastathopoulos, both of whom were out of the team tonight but watching from the stands.

Arsenal were 2-1 down and struggling against Vitoria before Pepe came off the bench and turned things around with two late goals, both stunning free-kicks.

The Ivory Coast international has been slow to get going since joining the Gunners from Lille in the summer, but this looks like it could be a turning point for him – and Aubameyang couldn’t be happier!