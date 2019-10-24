Inter Milan’s defensive duo of Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar are reportedly in Barcelona’s wishlist for the January transfer window.

Both players are among the best defenders in Europe and have been key to the Nerazzurri being back in the reckoning for the Serie A. De Vrij who is currently valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt has made 45 appearances for Inter since joining them from Lazio, scoring twice and providing three assists.

Skriniar is arguably the best defender in Serie A after Kalidou Koulibaly and has made 97 appearances for the Nerazzurri so far, netting four goals while providing two assists. The Slovak is currently valued at €60 million according to Transfermarkt.

Calciomercato claim that Skriniar and De Vrij are both in Barcelona’s wishlist for the January transfer window. The Blaugrana’s central defence currently has Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet along with Jean-Clair Todibo and Samuel Umtiti who has struggled with his fitness this season.

Both Skriniar and de Vrij would be fine additions to Barca’s backline but Inter Milan will certainly try to prevent them from leaving. Given that the current contracts of the duo expire in 2023, the Nerazzurri might ask for a massive transfer fee to fend off any interest.