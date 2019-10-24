Serie A does seem like a good place for a slightly ageing player to go. The teams tend to play a much more tactical game than other leagues so it can be less demanding on those old legs.

Ivan Rakitic is obviously out of the picture at Barcelona, he’s barely playing and some of the younger players have stepped up to play whenever a gap in the first team has opened up. It doesn’t make sense to keep the 31 year old sitting on the bench during the last years of his prime, so a move could be the best thing for everybody.

According to El Desmarque via Football-Espana, Inter Milan are closing in on adding the Croatian to their squad in January. It goes on to suggest that the player has already asked to move and it’s expected he would cost about €38m.

It seems that the player has made up his mind that he wants to move on, the report indicates the final decision will lie with the Barcelona president.

Euro 2020 could be the last realistic chance for Rakitic to win something with Croatia, they came so close at the last World Cup and he will want to ensure he’s match fit and raring to go when the tournament starts.

It can be risky to move so close to a major tournament in case he doesn’t settle in, but he isn’t getting regular minutes at the moment so he doesn’t have anything to lose in that sense. Hopefully he does get to move so we can see him in action more often.