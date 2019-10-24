Barcelona have reportedly identified RB Salzburg youngster Erling Haaland as a possible long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

The 19-year-old is enjoying an incredible campaign currently, as he’s bagged 20 goals and five assists in just 13 appearances across all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, that form has seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere, with Barcelona said to have now been alerted to his talent.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Fichajes.net, it has been suggested that Barcelona are now potentially set to focus on Haaland to be brought in as a crucial successor to Suarez up front.

Although the Uruguayan stalwart continues to play a crucial role for the Catalan giants, he turns 33 next January, and so he will eventually have to be replaced in the starting line-up with a long-term solution.

It’s a hugely important decision for the reigning La Liga champions though as not only do they need to identify a goalscorer, but also an individual who is capable of linking up play and providing for the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann while fitting the team’s general style of play.

Based on the report above, it sounds as though Haaland is starting to tick the right boxes for Barcelona, but it remains to be seen whether or not they decide to launch a bid to acquire him.

Given his form so far this season, his valuation is undoubtedly increasing at a rapid rate too, and so if Barca are convinced that he could be an ideal signing for them, they would be well advised to try and swoop as early as possible to avoid having to dig even deeper into their pockets.

It could arguably still be a gamble though as although Haaland has impressed and shown really positive signs so far this season, he hasn’t shown consistency across an entire campaign yet at the highest level possible. In turn, Barcelona will need to be fully convinced he can develop and improve to act as the ideal replacement for Suarez for years to come if he is indeed their priority.