Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign talented RB Leipzig and France defender Dayot Upamecano.

According to Don Balon, the Blaugrana are interested in signing Upamecano, who’s eager to seal a move away from Leipzig, with the player’s price tag currently sitting at around €60M.

It’s also noted that a plethora of other clubs are keen on the Frenchman, a list which includes both Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as sides such as Liverpool and PSG.

Given that Barca currently only really have three top options to choose from at centre-back, it makes sense for the Spanish giants to be in the hunt for Upamecano.

Both Lenglet and Pique have been very reliable for the Blaugrana these past two years, something that can’t be said for Umtiti, a player that’s been very injury prone lately.

Given this, the same report from Don Balon notes that Barca could end up selling the former Lyon man and splashing the cash they get for him on Upamecano.

Upamecano has only played in four of Leipzig’s eight league games so far this season, something that suggests he’s struggling to hold down a permanent place in his side’s starting XI.

Given this, it’s easy to see why the player would want to leave the club as Don Balon are suggesting, as given his age, regular playing time is absolutely crucial at this stage of his career.

And considering Pique is closing in on the end of his career, it seems like regular playing time is something Upamecano could get his hands on should he move to Barca, especially if they end up getting rid of Umtiti as well.