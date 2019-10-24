Arsenal manager Unai Emery has spoken out on potentially making Dani Ceballos’ transfer to the club permanent.

The Spain international has made an impressive start to life at the Emirates Stadium after joining on loan from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Most Gunners supporters would surely love to see Ceballos sign for Arsenal on a permanent deal in the near future, though it remains to be seen if such a move will be possible.

A recent report from El Desmarque claimed Arsenal were working to sign Ceballos for around £26million, but that his parent club want more like £30m.

That seems a fee worth paying for the talented 23-year-old, who has been one of the only real bright sparks in this disappointing season so far for Arsenal.

The north Londoners need more creativity and quality in the middle of the park, which Ceballos certainly provides, and he could be an ideal long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil as he becomes less of a regular in Emery’s side.

Discussing the rumours, Emery played down the talk but would not rule out a permanent deal later on.

“I think it is very soon to say that,” the Spaniard said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Ceballos is doing great things here, he is playing regularly. Of course I know he has a lot of potential and I think this is just the beginning.

“But always all the players need time to adapt to the Premier League. He’s in that process and I really want to accelerate it.

“But I think it’s very soon to say that we want to incorporate him in different conditions. We are only in October, still a long way to take that process.

“The ultimate goal for me with Ceballos is that he can bring us all his potential and help us to achieve all our goals as a team, with more positive performances. We are more than happy to count on him.”