Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has spoken about the recent improvement of Christian Pulisic after an initially slow start at Stamford Bridge.

The USA international joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in the summer but hasn’t always been a regular in Frank Lampard’s side.

In the last few matches, however, Pulisic has made some key contributions and Nevin believes it may all be coming together for him now after a settling-in period.

“Christian Pulisic is now showing the signs of the player he will become for Chelsea,” Nevin wrote in his column for Chelsea’s official site.

“Unless you are a Blues obsessive (and yes, I know most of you are), before the last two substitute game-changing appearances against Newcastle and Ajax, you might not have known that the American had produced some superb moments previously.

“You might not have known that the skill, vision and pace attributes of his game are already in place. It seems obvious now though that it all just had to be fitted together within the structure of the team.

“After his last two appearances, many Chelsea fans will agree it doesn’t seem to be too far off.”

Pulisic looked an exciting young talent during his time at Dortmund and Chelsea fans will now hope he can provide another attacking outlet as they look to rebuild their squad after the blow of losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer.

The 21-year-old could provide a very bright future for CFC, who have also seen youngsters like Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham shine under Lampard’s guidance so far this season.

They’ll hope Nevin’s optimism will be justified and that he can build on his recent progress.