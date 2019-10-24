Chelsea starlet Christian Pulisic is reportedly looking for a way out of the club and has offered himself to Barcelona in a surprise transfer move.

The USA international joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund this summer but has struggled to hold down a regular place in Frank Lampard’s side so far.

Still, Chelsea fans surely won’t want to see this exciting young talent leave as Pulisic has shown some promise, particularly in recent matches.

According to Don Balon, however, the 21-year-old could already be fed up with waiting for his chance at Stamford Bridge as they claim he’s been in touch with Barcelona about a move to the Nou Camp.

Pulisic doesn’t necessarily seem like exactly the type of player the Catalan giants might prioritise right now, but Don Balon claim Pulisic could replace Ousmane Dembele in Ernesto Valverde’s side.

It remains to be seen if Barca will take Pulisic up on his offer, but they could do well to pounce on this young talent’s uncertainty at the moment.

Lampard has made a promising start as CFC manager but could live to regret it if Pulisic is allowed to leave.

The west Londoners have similarly lost top young talent like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in the past after not giving them enough playing time as youngsters.