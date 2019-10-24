Man Utd have reportedly made enquiries over Bayern Munich stalwart Thomas Muller as they look to strengthen their attack.

The Red Devils have managed to score just 10 goals in nine Premier League games so far this season, with the club seemingly making a mistake this past summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowed both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave, but with only Daniel James coming in, they have arguably left themselves too light up top as injuries could also hurt them as the campaign goes on.

In turn, in order to start climbing the table and compete for honours, Man Utd may need to look at possible reinforcements in January or next summer, and it’s suggested that Muller could be on their transfer radar moving forward.

According to The Daily Mail, United have made enquiries ahead of a possible swoop for the German international, who has struggled so far this season as he appears set to be play a more limited role with less playing time.

It remains to be seen whether or not touted interest from United could force the experienced and versatile forward into considering an exit in favour of a switch to Old Trafford, but it appears as though he could be on their shortlist for the New Year.

Muller has enjoyed a wonderfully successful time at Bayern having bagged 186 goals in almost 500 appearances for the club after coming through the youth ranks, while he’s won eight Bundesliga titles, the Champions League and countless other trophies as well as a World Cup with Germany in 2014.

As a result, he would bring quality, experience, leadership and a winning mentality to Solskjaer’s squad if he were to arrive, and with that in mind, that could make it a sensible swoop albeit a short-term one given his age.

United appear to be building for the long-term future under their current boss based on his desire to give youth products a chance as well signing young players, but time will tell if he’s ready to depart from that to help his side compete in the more immediate future.