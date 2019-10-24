Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Haaland has been making the headlines lately after his frankly ridiculous goal-scoring exploits so far this season.

The 19-year-old has an incredible 20 goals in 13 games in all competitions this season, and has unsurprisingly been linked with top clubs as a result.

Calciomercato have claimed Liverpool are among Haaland’s admirers, and he may have hinted at being a bit of a Reds fan by copying Mohamed Salah’s goal celebration yesterday.

See the image above for Haaland doing Salah’s meditating celebration, and a photo below of the Egyptian himself doing it last season.

It’s worth noting, however, that Antoine Griezmann has also previously used this celebration, so it’s not necessarily that specific to Salah.

Given the recent links with LFC, however, this is bound to get Reds fans talking…