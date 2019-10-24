Euro giants owner fuels Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer talk after dinner with superstar

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has seemingly opened the door for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to Serie A when his LA Galaxy contract expires.

The 39-year-old will see his current deal with the MLS outfit expire in December, at which point he will be available on a free transfer.

SEE MORE: Video: Priceless celebration as Insigne manhandles Ancelotti as Napoli win thriller

While he may not be getting any younger, he’s shown during his time in the US that he can still deliver and produce moments of real quality, and so he could still be a crucial asset to have in any squad.

Having previously worked with Carlo Ancelotti and enjoyed success together at Paris Saint-Germain, there are obvious links to make with Napoli being an ideal destination for him, and now De Laurentiis has seemingly added fuel to that fire.

“[Ibrahimovic] is a friend, I met him in Los Angeles not as a footballer but as a normal person because we were in the same hotel,” De Laurentiis told Sky in Italy, as quoted by the Independent.

“I invited him over for dinner with his wife and kids and we had an amazing time. It would be my wish to see him in Napoli colours, it’s more than a suggestion and it depends on him. It’s been talked about for a few months now.”

It comes after Ibrahimovic himself talked up the possibility of another stint in Italy and specifically spoke about Napoli given his admiration for Diego Maradona.

As well as highlighting his relationship with Ancelotti, it seems as though the two parties are continuing to flirt with the idea of joining forces, but time will tell if an agreement can be reached in January.

Further, given he could still be a huge addition for a number of clubs around Europe, it remains to be seen if Napoli face competition if they do indeed launch a bid for the Swedish icon.