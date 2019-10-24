Man United fans have urged the club to go out and sign RB Salzburg forward Erling Haaland following the youngster’s brace against Napoli in the Champions League last night.

19-year-old Haaland scored twice to draw his team level against Carlo Ancelotti’s side on two separate occasions last night, however he wasn’t able to help his side come away from the clash with all three points, as Napoli beat them 3-2 in Austria.

Haaland can take something away from the match though, as by bagging a brace against Napoli, the teenager has become the first player in Champions League history to score six times in his first three games in the competition.

6 – Erling Haaland is the first ever player to score as many as six goals in his first three Champions League appearances. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/9IqD7Y86iL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2019

This is an impressive accomplishment from Haaland, especially when you consider the calibre of players to have played in the Champions League in recent years.

Following his impressive display vs Napoli, Man United fans took to Twitter in their masses to urge the club to make a move for the Norwegian in the near future.

United could definitely do with adding to their attacking options given the fact they only really have three players to pick from at striker in Rashford, Greenwood and Martial.

Thus, we can easily see why some United fans have been begging the club to bring the 19-year-old to Old Trafford for the future…

Erling Haaland needed at United. Get him at all costs — Sam Mahmoudi (@Sam_Mahmoudi_) October 23, 2019

United need to sign Haaland from Salzburg ASAP the kid scores for fun plus OGS knows him!!! — Ryan Twomey (@RyanTwomey) October 23, 2019

I'm on my knees fam… Håland come to United you absolute beauty! pic.twitter.com/NgksarUc6J — Joshuacaine (@KickingDevils) October 23, 2019

Erling Braut Haaland… Bring him to Manchester United please? — TAHER (@muhamed_taher) October 23, 2019

Dear @ManUtd & Olé. Please go get Haaland in January. Thanks United fans — Chris Patrickson (@cpatrickson) October 23, 2019

United need to drop everything for Haaland in January — Charlie Boomin’ (@KC_Charliee) October 23, 2019