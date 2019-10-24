Menu

“Get him at all costs” – Loads of Man United fans urge club to seal transfer of Champions League record breaker after ace’s display vs Euro giants

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United fans have urged the club to go out and sign RB Salzburg forward Erling Haaland following the youngster’s brace against Napoli in the Champions League last night.

19-year-old Haaland scored twice to draw his team level against Carlo Ancelotti’s side on two separate occasions last night, however he wasn’t able to help his side come away from the clash with all three points, as Napoli beat them 3-2 in Austria.

Haaland can take something away from the match though, as by bagging a brace against Napoli, the teenager has become the first player in Champions League history to score six times in his first three games in the competition.

This is an impressive accomplishment from Haaland, especially when you consider the calibre of players to have played in the Champions League in recent years.

Following his impressive display vs Napoli, Man United fans took to Twitter in their masses to urge the club to make a move for the Norwegian in the near future.

United could definitely do with adding to their attacking options given the fact they only really have three players to pick from at striker in Rashford, Greenwood and Martial.

Thus, we can easily see why some United fans have been begging the club to bring the 19-year-old to Old Trafford for the future…

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Erling Haaland