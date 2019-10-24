Some Arsenal fans are distraught after seeing their side’s poor first-half performance against Vitoria, these supporters have singled out this star for being ‘terrible’.

The pressure is seriously mounting on Arsenal boss Unai Emery as his side are trailing Portuguese outfit Vitoria 2-1 at halftime.

To make matters worse for the Gunners, Spurs academy graduate Marcus Edwards was the man who opened the scoring with a superb goal after dazzling Arsenal’s defenders.

Gabriel Martinelli drew Arsenal level with a superb header in the 32nd minute after a pinpoint cross.

Arsenal were only level with their opponents for less than four minutes, Duarte fired Vitoria back into the lead after the north London club were hit on the counter attack.

Arsenal academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles made a costly error leading to Duarte’s goal.

Some Arsenal fans singled out Maitland-Niles for his lacklustre performance:

I don’t know where to start honestly — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) October 24, 2019

Please just get rid of AMN. He just goes through the motions and plays like he doesn’t give af and it’s honestly getting extremely boring — Logan (@LoganTaylor34) October 24, 2019

Maitland-Niles sorry but next Iwobi. Sell for a good offer next summer. Wont play in midfield especially on this evidence and is a backup player at fullback at best a position his head has gone ever since april which since then hes been a shambles bar Valencia away — Sach (@SarriesKid10) October 24, 2019

This has been painful. The fact that Maitland niles plays for us, shows the level we are at, he is terrible #EuropaLeague #arsvit — BH/\K3R (@BH4K3R) October 24, 2019

Someone get Maitland-Niles out of @Arsenal immediately! What a waste of oxygen that kid is. Shambolic player. And @HectorBellerin the useless piece of shit. When will fans realise this? @AFTVMedia @MrDtAFC — Mike Docherty (@MikeyDocks13) October 24, 2019

Joe Willock and Maitland Niles are having shockers right now.. Ainsley especially i dont fink hes gonna make it at @Arsenal we need to let him go. — Juice.. Sticky Bizz (@RoarieMac) October 24, 2019

Maitland-Niles ur time is done — Uncle Wray (@dimpz100) October 24, 2019

From a neutral perspective it’s sad to see that Maitland-Niles has been slammed for the performance, the 22-year-old has played out of position at right-back since breaking into the team and today he’s struggled in his natural midfield role.

With Hector Bellerin back from injury, it could be difficult for the youngster to get back into Unai Emery’s side after his unfortunate performance so far today.