‘Get rid of him’ – These Arsenal fans react to star’s ‘terrible’ first-half display vs Vitoria

Arsenal FC
Some Arsenal fans are distraught after seeing their side’s poor first-half performance against Vitoria, these supporters have singled out this star for being ‘terrible’.

The pressure is seriously mounting on Arsenal boss Unai Emery as his side are trailing Portuguese outfit Vitoria 2-1 at halftime.

To make matters worse for the Gunners, Spurs academy graduate Marcus Edwards was the man who opened the scoring with a superb goal after dazzling Arsenal’s defenders.

Gabriel Martinelli drew Arsenal level with a superb header in the 32nd minute after a pinpoint cross.

Arsenal were only level with their opponents for less than four minutes, Duarte fired Vitoria back into the lead after the north London club were hit on the counter attack.

Arsenal academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles made a costly error leading to Duarte’s goal.

Some Arsenal fans singled out Maitland-Niles for his lacklustre performance:

From a neutral perspective it’s sad to see that Maitland-Niles has been slammed for the performance, the 22-year-old has played out of position at right-back since breaking into the team and today he’s struggled in his natural midfield role.

With Hector Bellerin back from injury, it could be difficult for the youngster to get back into Unai Emery’s side after his unfortunate performance so far today.

