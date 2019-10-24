Harry Maguire’s first game as Manchester United captain did not get off to the best start as he made an embarrassing mistake before the game even kicked off.

Watch the video below from BT Sport, which shows the England international forgetting to join in with the pre-match coin toss to decide which ends the teams start at and who kicks off first.

"MAGUIRE!" "HARRY!" On his first appearance in European competition, Harry Maguire captains Man Utd… And he forgot to stick around for the coin toss ? pic.twitter.com/eanTEx0ccM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 24, 2019

Maguire did eventually return and fulfil his duties, and United fans will hope he gets on a bit better in the rest of the game.

The Red Devils are away to Partizan Belgrade in a potentially tricky Europa League clash this evening.