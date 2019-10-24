Arsenal boss Unai Emery has insisted that he is still fully confident that Nicolas Pepe will adapt and show his quality for the Gunners.

As noted by BBC Sport, Arsenal went big on the 24-year-old this past summer as they spent £72m to prise him away from Lille.

Things haven’t gone quite to plan as of yet as he’s managed just one goal and three assists in 11 appearances for the north London giants, and so naturally there is growing concern over whether or not he will be able to justify that price-tag and prove to be a wise investment.

After a horror miss against Sheffield United on Monday night, things don’t appear to be getting much easier for the attacking ace, but Emery is still sticking by him and has singled out Liverpool star Fabinho as an example to follow, as seen in the video below.

The Spanish tactician is adamant that Pepe will adapt and show his worth, but insisted that he just needs a bit more patience and time than others, as seen with Fabinho, as he also added he wanted to sign him both at Sevilla and for Arsenal.

After a difficult few months with a lack of playing time, the Brazilian international has now established himself as a pivotal figure in Jurgen Klopp’s plans, and Emery will be hoping that Pepe can draw on that as inspiration to find his feet at the Emirates and once he’s adjusted to English football, he’ll go on to showcase why Arsenal spend such a huge fee on him.

As with any big-money signing, it’s always going to be a risk for the club if he hasn’t proven himself at the highest level elsewhere previously. It’s a step up from Ligue 1, and while Pepe has struggled thus far, based on what we’ve seen of him prior to his move this summer, there is still a lot more to come from him.