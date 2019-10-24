‘I love him’ and ‘best to watch’ – BT Sport pundits can’t get enough of Liverpool ace after sublime display

Although he didn’t get on the scoresheet in Liverpool’s win over Genk in the Champions League, Roberto Firmino was lavished with praise on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian international was in superb form as he put in yet another classy performance to more than make up for his lack of goals.

As he has done for some time now, Firmino played a pivotal role in leading the line for Liverpool as they secured a 4-1 win, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah around him benefitting and getting on the scoresheet.

However, he produced some magical moments in the game which left the BT Sport panel lost for words at times and in awe of his quality, as seen in the video below, as Peter Crouch, Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie thoroughly enjoyed his performance.

As noted below, Ferdinand conceded that he ‘loves him as a footballer’, while the Metro note how Crouch revealed his opinion that Firmino is the ‘best Liverpool player to watch’.

That is high praise indeed considering the quality around him in a side gunning for more major trophies this season, but it’s easy to see why the trio were keen to single him out for praise for the job that he does for the Merseyside giants, on and off the ball.

While he may not always get the plaudits and headlines, Firmino is going to be as critical as anyone in the Liverpool team to ending their wait for a league title as well as defending their European crown this season.

It certainly helps him steal the limelight off his teammates though when he produces some of the skill that he did against Genk, and it’s fair to say that those in the BT Sport studio on Wednesday night were left hugely entertained and happy with what they saw.

"To watch, I'd say he is the best" – Crouch "I love him as a footballer" – Rio Lineker, Rio, RVP and Crouch in awe of the best number 9 in the world. pic.twitter.com/joiSaZItX6 — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) October 24, 2019