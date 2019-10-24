Paul Merson believes that the Premier League title scrap between Man City and Liverpool could be over by next month when the two sides meet.

The Merseyside giants have made an exceptional start to the season, winning eight of their opening nine games. In contrast, the reigning champions have slipped up three times already and find themselves six points adrift.

Pep Guardiola takes his side to Anfield on November 10, and Merson thinks that if they were to lose that game, it could spell the end of the title race.

On one hand, it’s surely far too early to be making such predictions as anything could happen this season, especially in terms of possible injury setbacks and how that could derail Liverpool.

However, it’s also a valid argument to an extent as that would potentially stretch the lead to nine points, and given Man City’s vulnerabilities so far this season, it’s fair to suggest that they would drop more points along the way between then and the end of the campaign.

In turn, that would mean Liverpool would have to lose a number of games to give them a chance of clawing their way back into it, and losing games is something that the Reds don’t do very often as they continue to make progress and become a more dominant side under Jurgen Klopp.

Having surrendered a healthy lead last season, that should be enough to suggest to Merson that City can’t be written off as if they’re back at full strength in the second half of the season, they could go on another incredible winning streak to put themselves in contention.

However, you do have to ask whether or not Liverpool would drop so many points again having the experience of last year to now draw on to avoid making similar mistakes. Pressure is a funny old thing though, but Merson thinks it could be all wrapped up in a matter of weeks if Liverpool beat City.