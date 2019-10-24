Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson hailed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the latter’s impressive performance against Genk last night.

The Reds came one step close to qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League by beating the Belgian club in their own backyard. Oxlade-Chamberlain netted a brace before goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane made it four for Liverpool. Genk got a consolation goal thanks to substitute Stephen Odey.

Alisson praised Oxlade-Chamberlain for his performance and said that he was happy for the England international. Speaking to Liverpool’s official site, the Brazilian said: “It was special for everyone. We see him working hard in the training ground. In the last weeks I worked with him; in the last international break we had training and he was enjoying the sessions. I’m really happy for him scoring like that, playing like that and helping the team. I think he is really happy, as am I.”

Yesterday’s goals were Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first since April 2018 when he scored against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals. It was also the first time since October 2016 that the England international netted a brace.

After missing most of last season due to a long-term injury, Oxlade-Chamberlain will be eager to stay fit throughout 2019/20 and make as many appearances as possible. So far, the 26-year-old has featured in ten of Liverpool’s 15 matches.

After his impressive performance last night, there’s a good chance that Jurgen Klopp might start him in Sunday’s match against Tottenham.