Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Jesse Lingard is available for today’s Europa League fixture against Partizan.

The Red Devils are currently second in their group behind the Serbian club. Lingard missed Manchester United’s last couple of matches but has returned to full training. Solskjaer said that it’s good to have the England international back but is unsure about how much game time to give him today.

As quoted by Manchester United’s official website, the Red Devils manager told MUTV: “It’s fantastic to have him back fit. He’s been so lively and bubbly in training. I don’t know how much game time we’ll give him but he looks like he needs to catch up on lost time. It’s been fantastic to see him with a big smile. I know Jesse from before. Of course now we expect him – and I think he expects – to kick on.”

Given the injury worries Manchester United have, Lingard’s availability is certainly good for them despite the 26-year-old not being in the best of form this season so far. After a draw against Liverpool, the Red Devils will be eager to beat Partizan and go at the top of their Europa League group.

Today’s fixture at Belgrade will be the first meeting between both sides since the semifinals of the 1965/66 European Cup where Partizan beat Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate.