Barcelona fans called for the club to finally sell Luis Suarez last night following their below-par performance against Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

The Blaugrana came away from their match in the Czech Republic with all three points yesterday, with a strke from Lionel Messi and an own goal from Olayinka proving to be the difference between the two sides come full time.

Despite this, it’s fair to Barca probably didn’t deserve to win the match, as Slavia dominated for large parts, missing a handful of chances in both the first and second halves.

It was a night to forget for Barca despite the result, one that saw a large number of their players have absolute shockers.

One of these was Luis Suarez, who somehow failed to find the net despite being gifted a boatload of chances by Messi and Co throughout the 90 minutes.

The Uruguayan was lacklustre in the Czech capital, as his barren run away from home in the Champions League continued.

Following this, fans of the Spanish giants called for the club to seal Suarez’s departure from the Camp Nou, a decision that we certainly agree with if his display last night is anything to go off…

It time to sell Suarez #SlaviaBarça — ? ? ? ? (@Gilbertgobs) October 23, 2019

we honestly should be at the bottom , better tighten our sorry ass defense up and sell Suarez before we choke in big games again https://t.co/Z5KRErzn05 — Richie ? (@playboirichie) October 23, 2019

Sell Suarez. Simple. — Sujoy Shyam Pritam (@sujoy_pritam) October 23, 2019

Suarez is clearly finished as a top striker. Sell him or bench him — AF ? (@Droppppa) October 23, 2019

Sell suarez — grim the best (@Papasene30) October 23, 2019

Why don’t we sell Suarez and get Martinez instead — Richy Rich ? (@KidTooSWAVEY12) October 23, 2019