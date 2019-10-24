Liverpool are reportedly leading the chase for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho as he is said to have communicated his desire to leave to his club.

This is according to Don Balon, who state that Dortmund have accepted Sancho’s request, provided they can bring in around £129million from his sale.

The England international would be a superb signing for Liverpool if they could get him, though Goal have also recently linked him with Manchester United.

The Red Devils arguably need Sancho more due to their current struggles in attack, with Liverpool miles ahead of them at the moment in terms of being competitive for major honours.

Still, it may be for this reason that LFC are considered the favourites for the 19-year-old at the moment, though Don Balon point out that the player is also keen to be a focal point of his next team.

This is not guaranteed at Anfield due to the presence of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in Jurgen Klopp’s world class front three.

It may be that the Reds will change their formation or shift one of those players to make room for Sancho, but that doesn’t exactly seem like it should be a priority for Klopp and co.

It is suggested by Don Balon, however, that Klopp himself could play a key role in making Liverpool favourites to sign Sancho due to his connections with his old club Dortmund.