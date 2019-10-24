Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has brutally trolled Gary Neville with a hilarious tweet earlier today, how will the former Manchester United star respond to this.

Jamie Carragher took to Twitter earlier today to hilariously troll Sky Sports teammate Gary Neville with a post that Liverpool fans will love to see.

Reds legend Carragher poked fun at Neville’s dismal time as Valencia’s manager after seeing a magazine article which hailed the fact that Neville’s ‘stock is rising’.

Carragher responded with a simple yet effective: “Not in La Liga! WTF”

Take a look at Carragher’s:

Neville took his first steps into management with the Spanish giants and he was sacked after less than four months in charge of the side.

Neville has struck up a wonderful ‘love to hate’ relationship with Carragher at Sky Sports, there’s no doubting that the pair are the most exciting pundits in the country.

The former United man will have to respond to this, but we can’t see how he can come back from such a MIC drop moment from Carragher.