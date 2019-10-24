Spanish journalist Marcelo Bechler has claimed that Slavia Prague fans aimed racist abuse at Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo during the Blaugrana’s 2-1 win over the Czech side last night.

A goal from Messi and an own goal from Olayinka proved to be the difference between the two sides last night, as Valverde’s side took a three point lead at the top of their Champions League group.

However, it seems as if the result may not be the most talked about part of the match if recent reports regarding racist chanting are to be believed.

According to journalist Bechler, who was at the game, Slavia Prague fans aimed racist monkey chants towards Semedo any time the Barca star went forward last night.

Estou atrás do gol defendido pelo Slavia Praga. Torcida faz sons de macaco quando Semedo ataca. — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) October 23, 2019

Should this prove to be true, it’ll be interesting to see if anything is done by UEFA towards Slavia fans, as they look to kick racism out of football once and for all.

Semedo had a good game overall last night, with the Portuguese international doing all he could in order to keep Slavia winger Olayinka at bay.

If these reports are true, these actions from the home support truly are unacceptable, and we should expect UEFA to hand them a punishment of some sort in the near future.

Always nasty to hear reports of things like this, especially in a competition as illustrious as the Champions League…