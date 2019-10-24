Philippe Coutinho has come under heavy criticism from Dietmar Hamann over his start to life with Bayern Munich so far this season.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian international is on a season-long loan with the Bavarian giants from Barcelona, with an option to buy for €120m included in the deal at the end of the campaign.

It hasn’t been a particularly positive start to his stint in the Bundesliga though, as he’s managed just two goals and four assists in 10 appearances.

Those aren’t horrendous numbers, but given the quality and experience that the 27-year-old possesses, more will undoubtedly be expected of him in order to be a driving force for Bayern this season in their pursuit of major honours.

However, Hamann hasn’t been impressed with what he’s seen thus far, and while he was scathing in his criticism of Coutinho, he did go on to add that there is still a long way to go in the season for the former Liverpool and Barcelona ace to change his opinion and become a key figure for the reigning German champions.

“I think he’s like a stranger in the team. I can’t remember a good offensive performance from him. When you have a player like that on the team and he doesn’t make a difference, you have problems. He shows half the talent he has,” Hamann told Sky Sports Germany, as quoted in the report above. “He still has more than 30 games left, at some point he has to start adapting. You have to give it time.”

Time will tell if Coutinho can find his best form or not, as ultimately the pressure will be on to make this loan switch work given his struggles at Barcelona too.

Widely regarded as one the most talented players in Europe, his career is starting to stall slightly at club level at least, and so he’ll be desperate to prove his worth to Bayern and either seal a permanent switch to Germany or earn a second chance at Barcelona.