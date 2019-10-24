Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Nelson Semedo, as the club look to bring in a player who can play second fiddle to both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Over the past couple of years, both Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have proven to be two of LFC’s most important players, with the duo also establishing themselves as two of the best fullbacks on the planet during that time frame as well.

However, despite both of them being brilliant, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson need to be rested every once in a while to ensure they stay at the top of their game throughout the season.

And it seems like Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is fully aware of this if recent reports are to be believed.

As per Don Balon, Liverpool are eyeing up Barcelona full-back Semedo, a player they want as a back-up option for both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

The report notes that Semedo is rated at about €30M, with the Merseyside club also eyeing up Semedo’s teammate Umtiti as well.

Liverpool don’t have too many options to pick from at full-back given their recent actions in the transfer market combined with their injury dilemmas.

The club let Alberto Moreno leave for free during the summer, with Klopp not feeling the need to replace the Spaniard during the same window.

LFC are also short on right-backs after Nathaniel Clyne picked up an ACL injury during pre-season, thus it’s easy to see why the club are in the market for a player like Semedo.

Semedo has shown this season that he’s more than capable of playing at both left-back and right-back, something that makes him an ideal signing for the Reds.

Now all that remains to be seen is whether the club actually end up making a move for the former Benfica man in the near future…