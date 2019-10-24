Menu

“I’m not watching” – These Man United fans react in despair as unpopular star makes Solskjaer’s XI for Partizan Belgrade

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s starting line up for tonight’s Europa League clash away to Partizan Belgrade has just been made official.

Harry Maguire captains the Red Devils for the first time in a much-changed side from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with a number of youngsters involved from the start.

MORE: Solskjaer confirms key Manchester United ace will miss Partizan clash but should be fit for Norwich encounter

Still, there are also some familiar names as Jesse Lingard starts in attack, which is not going down well with a number of Man Utd supports on Twitter.

It remains to be seen if the England international can work his way into fans’ good books again, having previously been a key player for the club.

More Stories / Latest News

For much of 2019, though, Lingard has really gone backwards and it’s hard to see how he still merits a place in the first-team.

United fans will have to live with it for the moment, but the online reaction shows many are not at all impressed with Solskjaer for continuing to play him…

More Stories Jesse Lingard Ole Gunnar Solskjaer