“I’m not watching” – These Man United fans react in despair as unpopular star makes Solskjaer’s XI for Partizan Belgrade

Manchester United’s starting line up for tonight’s Europa League clash away to Partizan Belgrade has just been made official.

Harry Maguire captains the Red Devils for the first time in a much-changed side from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with a number of youngsters involved from the start.

Still, there are also some familiar names as Jesse Lingard starts in attack, which is not going down well with a number of Man Utd supports on Twitter.

Harry Maguire captains #mufc against Partizan Belgrade, with James Garner making his first start for the club. pic.twitter.com/1N36B1U4Up — utdreport (@utdreport) October 24, 2019

It remains to be seen if the England international can work his way into fans’ good books again, having previously been a key player for the club.

For much of 2019, though, Lingard has really gone backwards and it’s hard to see how he still merits a place in the first-team.

United fans will have to live with it for the moment, but the online reaction shows many are not at all impressed with Solskjaer for continuing to play him…

Lingard ?? I’m not watching ! — 1kwakudon (@1kwakudee) October 24, 2019

Lmao Lingard as SS? wtf???? — sucre (@Yforyeboah) October 24, 2019

Lingard starting ? — Darragh (@DarraghMUFC_) October 24, 2019

Lingard injury in warm up ? — Zdoeski ???????? (@UtdZedo) October 24, 2019

Hate seeing @juanmata8 and @JesseLingard starting for @ManUtd, Mata has nothing to offer while Lingard is bang average. #MUFC — Muhammad ATK #MUFC ? (@sani_atk) October 24, 2019