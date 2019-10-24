Man United do something they haven’t done since March, but keep another awful run going despite win vs Partizan Belgrade

Manchester United have won their first away game since beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in the Champions League back in March.

The Red Devils have been on an awful run of form away from home, but finally picked up three points on their travels with a 1-0 victory at Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League this evening.

However, United kept another poor run going as they still haven’t scored more than one goal in a game since the opening day of this season.

Man Utd opened the 2019/20 campaign by thrashing Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford, but have since looked very poor in attack.

That was the case again this evening as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side only got their goal thanks to an Anthony Martial penalty.

United have also only managed to score once against opposition like FC Astana and Rochdale, while they weren’t on the score sheet at all in defeats to West Ham and Newcastle, and in a 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar in their last Europa League game.

This is clearly not good enough, but MUFC fans will hope ending their wait for an away win can at least do something to get the confidence back in this team.