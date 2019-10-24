Man United are set to be without David De Gea for their clash against Partizan Belgrade tonight, with the Spaniard missing his side’s trip to Serbia through injury.

De Gea went off injured during Spain’s recent Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden last week, however the former Atletico Madrid man was still able to compete in his side’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

However, it now seems as if De Gea’s injury has caught up with him, as the Sun are noting that the Spanish international will miss his side’s trip to Serbia tonight, with Pogba, Tuanzebe and Shaw also set the miss the match.

There was one positive for United however, as the Sun’s report also notes that Jesse Lingard has reclaimed a place in United’s squad after being left out for their match against Liverpool last weekend.

United face a tricky task away in Belgrade tonight, as they look to leapfrog their opponents and go top of their group.

United have been uninspiring in the Europa League so far this term, scoring just once in their two outings thus far.

Given this, the Red Devils will certainly have to be a lot better than they were against Astana or Alkmaar if they’re to beat Partizan tonight.

Given their league form so far this year, it seems like United’s only viable way of qualifying for next year’s Champions League is winning the Europa League.

And task is set to be made a little harder to achieve this year should they come away from tonight’s game having tasted defeat…