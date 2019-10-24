Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has praised the tactical change made by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils lined up with three centre backs against Liverpool at the weekend and have done so again for their Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade this evening.

It’s clear something needed to change at United after a poor start to the season, and Solskjaer may well have found a system to get the best out of this group of players at last.

Maguire seems to be a fan of the new formation, saying he’s played in a back three in the past and that Man Utd’s players have adjusted well to the change made by their manager.

“We went to three (at the back) at the weekend and we felt it worked well – it’s a system I’m used to and the boys have adapted to it really well,” the England international said, as quoted by Utd Report in the tweet below.

Maguire: "We went to three [at the back] at the weekend and we felt it worked well — It's a system I'm use to and the boys have adapted to it really well." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) October 24, 2019

MUFC did look a lot more convincing against Liverpool than they have done in previous matches, but it remains to be seen if they can repeat the trick in the Europa League tonight.

Maguire is alongside Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones in United’s three-man defence, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams the wing-backs.